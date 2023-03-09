Kent Police are looking for witnesses after receiving reports that a boy was robbed in a park in Gillingham

The victim and a friend were walking in the Great Lines around 4.15pm on Saturday, March 4, 2023, when they were approached by two teenage boys.

One suspect is accused of holding the victim while the other threatens him with a red-handled bladed weapon and steals his phone. The teens are said to have fled the scene after being disturbed by a passing member of the public.

Both suspects were wearing black balaclavas and were described as being between the ages of 16 and 18. One was white, about 5 feet 11 inches tall, with ginger hair. He was dressed in a light-colored hooded top and grey jogging pants. The other was described as being of mixed race and dressed in a blue coat, dark blue jogging bottoms, and rainbow-colored glasses.

Officers are looking for witnesses or anyone with information that can help them with their investigation. Residents with CCTV near the Great Lines, as well as drivers with dashcam footage who were in the area at the time, are asked to search for relevant footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Medway appeal line at 01634 792209 and reference crime reference 46/40832/23. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or through their website’s online form.