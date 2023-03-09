Thursday, March 9, 2023
Thursday, March 9, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

Kent Police are looking for witnesses after receiving reports that a boy was robbed in a park in Gillingham

written by uknip247
Kent Police Are Looking For Witnesses After Receiving Reports That A Boy Was Robbed In A Park In Gillingham

The victim and a friend were walking in the Great Lines around 4.15pm on Saturday, March 4, 2023, when they were approached by two teenage boys.

One suspect is accused of holding the victim while the other threatens him with a red-handled bladed weapon and steals his phone. The teens are said to have fled the scene after being disturbed by a passing member of the public.

Both suspects were wearing black balaclavas and were described as being between the ages of 16 and 18. One was white, about 5 feet 11 inches tall, with ginger hair. He was dressed in a light-colored hooded top and grey jogging pants. The other was described as being of mixed race and dressed in a blue coat, dark blue jogging bottoms, and rainbow-colored glasses.

Officers are looking for witnesses or anyone with information that can help them with their investigation. Residents with CCTV near the Great Lines, as well as drivers with dashcam footage who were in the area at the time, are asked to search for relevant footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Medway appeal line at 01634 792209 and reference crime reference 46/40832/23. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or through their website’s online form.

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

Basement damaged after Richmond house blaze

Have you seen missing Joshua?

Detectives investigating the murder of 59 year-old Phillip...

Four people were taken to the hospital after...

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a report...

Housing company must pay for illegal waste activity

Margaret Lake, also known as Mystic Meg, died...

Two Sheffield businessmen have been banned for a...

A 17-year-old male from Swindon has been charged...

Cops have been out patrolling the streets of...

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More