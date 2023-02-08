A suspected drug dealer has appeared in court charged with 10 offences following an investigation by Kent Police’s County Lines and Gangs Team

On Monday, February 6, 2023, officers investigating a county line operating in the Ashford area since January of this year made an arrest.

Sean Musgrave was charged with being involved in the supply of cocaine and heroin, offering to supply both drugs, possessing amphetamine with intent to supply, and possessing cocaine.

He is also charged with carrying a knife, carrying an offensive weapon, specifically a baseball bat, driving without a licence, and driving without insurance.

The 34-year-old, of Coldharbour Lane, Sittingbourne, appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 7 February and was remanded in custody until Monday 13 March at Canterbury Crown Court.