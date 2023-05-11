Thursday, May 11, 2023
Thursday, May 11, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Kent Police Dog Clay sniffed out thousands of pounds of suspected drug money when officers searched a car in Gravesend

Kent Police Dog Clay sniffed out thousands of pounds of suspected drug money when officers searched a car in Gravesend

by uknip247

Local policing patrols had spotted a vehicle in Milton Road that appeared to be driving at high speed just before midnight on Wednesday 10 May 2023. They followed the car, which was quickly abandoned in Edwin Street. A man was seen running from the vehicle so officers pursued him on foot where he was stopped in Harmer Street.

PD Clay assisted officers with a search of the vehicle and found £10,000 stored in the centre console of the car. The police dog also searched the nearby area and found another £10,000 concealed between a kerb and another vehicle.

A property was also searched, where officers recovered a further £10,000 in cash, cannabis, and a jar of white tablets. A baseball bat and a hammer were also found alongside multiple mobile phones and sim cards. All the items were seized as part of the investigation.

The man, aged 23 from Gravesend, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A man who attacked a schoolgirl as she walked through a Margate park has been jailed

A man from Dartford has been charged in connection with the possession of a firearm that has links to the Murder of Hayley Burke

Chalk stream restoration project brings biodiversity and water quality improvements

A man who killed two passengers after driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol has been ordered to serve an extended sentence

Officers are seeking information after a man exposed himself in Gillingham

NDA staff get the royal treatment at Buckingham Palace Garden Party

Three people have died following a road traffic collision last night

British High Commission celebrates the Coronation in New Delhi

A Twitter user who encouraged others to commit terrorism has been locked up

Benefit fraud and error falling after Government crackdown

UK Trade Envoy returns to the Philippines to deepen trade relationship

A man who attacked a schoolgirl as she walked through a Margate park has been jailed

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.