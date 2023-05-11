Kent Police Dog Clay sniffed out thousands of pounds of suspected drug money when officers searched a car in Gravesend

Local policing patrols had spotted a vehicle in Milton Road that appeared to be driving at high speed just before midnight on Wednesday 10 May 2023. They followed the car, which was quickly abandoned in Edwin Street. A man was seen running from the vehicle so officers pursued him on foot where he was stopped in Harmer Street.

PD Clay assisted officers with a search of the vehicle and found £10,000 stored in the centre console of the car. The police dog also searched the nearby area and found another £10,000 concealed between a kerb and another vehicle.

A property was also searched, where officers recovered a further £10,000 in cash, cannabis, and a jar of white tablets. A baseball bat and a hammer were also found alongside multiple mobile phones and sim cards. All the items were seized as part of the investigation.

The man, aged 23 from Gravesend, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs