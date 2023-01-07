Kent Police has appointed Peter Ayling as the force’s new Deputy Chief Constable

DCC Ayling has carried out the role on a temporary basis since October 2022 and will now do so substantively following a selection process which concluded today.

Chief Constable Tim Smith said: ‘DCC Ayling has an incredibly strong background in local policing, public order, firearms command and strategic partnerships, both in Kent and in London.

‘His passion for the role, the force, and for serving our communities in Kent came across very clearly and he will work closely with me as we develop the force going forward. I am extremely pleased to appoint him as DCC.’

DCC Ayling joined Kent Police in 1998 and gained several promotions before leaving to take up a Superintendent position at the Metropolitan Police Service in 2011. During his time at the Met he had responsibility for more than 1,500 officers and staff as the Borough Commander for Westminster, where he led on a number of critical issues including the aftermath of the Westminster terror attack. DCC Ayling returned to Kent Police in June 2018 as the Assistant Chief Constable for local policing.

He was appointed as Deputy Chief Constable after demonstrating his suitability for the role to an assessment panel chaired by the Chief Constable and including the Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Scott, Kent Police Director of Human Resources Richard Leicester, and senior representatives from Kent County Council and Kent Fire and Rescue Service.

DCC Ayling said: ‘I feel very proud, honoured and privileged to have been appointed as Deputy Chief Constable for Kent Police. I’m the son of a Kent Police officer, I’ve lived here all my life, so I cannot think of a greater honour than this. Kent is a wonderful place to live, work and visit and has a police force committed to keeping people safe, and preventing crime and antisocial behaviour. I look forward to playing my part alongside Chief Constable Smith and every other officer and member of staff to help Kent Police continue to provide the very best service to victims and witnesses.’