Friday, March 10, 2023
Friday, March 10, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

Kent Police has charged a man with child sex offences in Medway

written by uknip247
Canterburycrowncourt

Matthew Lockwood, of Edgewater, Chatham was arrested by officers on Thursday 9 February 2023 and taken into custody.

On Saturday 11 February, Mr Lockwood, aged 46, was charged with obtaining the sexual services of a child, possessing indecent photographs of children and taking an indecent photograph of a child.

The suspect appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on the same day, where he was remanded to a hearing at Canterbury Crown Court on a date to be confirmed.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances and are appealing to anybody with relevant information to contact them.

You can call Kent Police on 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/39645/22. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

Firefighters were called to a partial roof collapse...

Six fire engines and approximately 40 firefighters responded...

UK provides new life-saving support for Rohingya people

Government-backed Taskforce is tackling the entrepreneur gap, as...

Cumbrian paedophile stung by undercover police has sentence...

Officers from the mainland-based Roads Policing Unit joined...

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to...

Kent Fire and Rescue Service were called to...

Two men have been jailed for drug offences...

A knifeman who stabbed a man multiple times...

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More