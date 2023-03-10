Kent Police has charged a man with child sex offences in Medway

Matthew Lockwood, of Edgewater, Chatham was arrested by officers on Thursday 9 February 2023 and taken into custody.

On Saturday 11 February, Mr Lockwood, aged 46, was charged with obtaining the sexual services of a child, possessing indecent photographs of children and taking an indecent photograph of a child.

The suspect appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on the same day, where he was remanded to a hearing at Canterbury Crown Court on a date to be confirmed.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances and are appealing to anybody with relevant information to contact them.

You can call Kent Police on 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/39645/22. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.