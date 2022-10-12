A total of 124 trainee officers enrolled at the force’s dedicated training college on Monday 10 October 2022, the largest monthly intake ever recorded in Kent.

As they start their careers with Kent Police, the newest recruits are joining an extremely dedicated team of officers, staff and volunteers who are focused on protecting our communities and putting victims at the heart of everything we do.

Their first week of training includes an introduction to the policing role and the high standards expected of officers before moving onto the basics of evidence capture with an introduction to pocket notebooks and how to record evidence effectively.

Among the new recruits is 25-year-old Asha Phillips who said: ‘I wanted to join Kent Police because I care about the people in my community and wanted a job where no two days are the same.

‘I was a little bit nervous on my first day but everyone was really nice and welcoming. At the end of my training I’d like to become a detective.’

Viana Ilie, 23, said: ‘I wanted to join Kent Police because I really love to help people and make a difference. I eventually want to join the Serious and Organised Crime Unit.’

Kent Police is in its third year of a national police officer uplift programme which aims to provide police forces with more resources and support to tackle crime.

Deputy Chief Officer Ian Drysdale said: ‘It fills me with great pride to welcome so many new recruits to this outstanding organisation.

‘They can look forward to really making a difference to the people of Kent by building relationships with local communities, preventing and detecting crime, supporting victims and witnesses, and keeping people safe.

‘I shall follow their careers with interest and am thrilled they have decided to bring their skills and experience to serve our communities in Kent.’

Every police officer plays an important role in making our communities a safer place. It’s a challenging and rewarding 24/7 service which provides support to those in their time of need, but we make a difference by being the difference. Are you ready to be the difference? Join here: www.kent.police.uk/police-constable to find out how you can begin your career at Kent Police.

