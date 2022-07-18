Following the assault in the High Street in the early hours of Monday 18 July 2022, the officer was airlifted to a London hospital with serious injuries.

Prior to the incident, the victim was said to have visited a takeaway on Commercial Road, where the suspect was involved in a verbal altercation.

Officers are still looking for the perpetrator.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or has information about it is asked to call 01634 792209 and quote reference number 18-0075. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or use their website’s online form.