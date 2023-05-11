Kent Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a suspected attempted burglary in Dover

The incident occurred on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at approximately 11 am on Bunker’s Hill Avenue.

According to reports, a man forcefully kicked and punched the door of a property on the avenue, while also making threats to harm the occupants. Witnesses observed the individual brandishing a knife during the incident.

In connection with the incident, a 43-year-old man from Dover was arrested on the same day. However, the police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information that can assist with their inquiries to come forward.

Officers are keen to speak with individuals who saw or heard anything related to the incident, as their testimonies could provide valuable insights into the events that unfolded. Any piece of information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could potentially assist the ongoing investigation.

Those with relevant information are urged to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting the reference number 46/81271/23. Alternatively, individuals can choose to remain anonymous by contacting Kent Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or submitting information through their online platform.

By providing their accounts or any additional details, witnesses can play a crucial role in helping the police piece together the sequence of events and bring the responsible individual to justice. The information provided by witnesses is vital in ensuring a thorough investigation and maintaining the safety and security of the community.

Kent Police will continue to diligently pursue all leads and gather evidence to establish a comprehensive understanding of the incident. They remain committed to upholding the principles of justice and ensuring the well-being of residents in Dover.

As the investigation progresses, updates will be provided to the public as necessary, ensuring transparency and maintaining the public’s confidence in the investigative process.