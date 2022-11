The Lalique-designed glassware is valued at around £1,500 and went missing from public display between Thursday 10 and Monday 14 November 2022.

Anyone who witnessed the item being stolen, knows where it is or is offered it for sale is urged to call the appeal line on 01622 604100.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org