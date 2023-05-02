Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Kent Police is appealing for information into the whereabouts of a missing Maidstone teenager

by uknip247

Grace Edwards, 16, was last seen in the Yalding area at around 3.30pm on Monday 1 May 2023 and officers are concerned for her welfare. They have reason to believe she could also be in the Dover area.

She may be wearing a black and white striped coat, white top, black leggings and black trainers and usually wears black rimmed glasses.

Anyone who sees Grace or knows where she is should call 999 quoting reference 01-0915 or visit www.kent.police.uk/report

