Kent Police is appealing for information into the whereabouts of a missing man from Gillingham.

George Delaney, 42, was last seen at his home in Twydall near to Goudhurst Road, at around 7pm on Saturday 8 April 2023. He left the house to go for a walk but has not been seen since.

The missing man is believed to be wearing jeans, trainers and a grey jacket. He is around 5 feet and 10 inches tall, of medium build, has a bald head, a beard and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he might be should call 999 quoting reference 08-1260