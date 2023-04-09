Sunday, April 9, 2023
Sunday, April 9, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Kent Police is appealing for information into the whereabouts of a missing man from Gillingham

Kent Police is appealing for information into the whereabouts of a missing man from Gillingham

by uknip247
Auto Draft

Kent Police is appealing for information into the whereabouts of a missing man from Gillingham.

George Delaney, 42, was last seen at his home in Twydall near to Goudhurst Road, at around 7pm on Saturday 8 April 2023. He left the house to go for a walk but has not been seen since.  

The missing man is believed to be wearing jeans, trainers and a grey jacket. He is around 5 feet and 10 inches tall, of medium build, has a bald head, a beard and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he might be should call 999 quoting reference 08-1260

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

The sisters were the children of Rabbi Leo Dee, who originally hailed from London, and their mother Leah is currently in a critical condition...

The BBC has announced that Beyond Paradise will return for a second series and a Christmas special following the huge success of series one.

Disney+ has announced that the Star Wars spin-off series Ahsoka, featuring Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano

The M1 is closed in both directions between J21A (Leicester) and J22 (Markfield) due to an ongoing Leicestershire police-led incident

Police in Doncaster are asking for your help to find 84-year-old Winifred

Man stabbed at a shopping centre in Renfrew

A man has been charged with the murder of a 22-year-old man who was stabbed to death in the heart of Coventry.

Crackdown on illegal sale of vapes

A man has been charged with the murder of a Romanian woman named Geila Ibram, whose body was found in a home on Dock...

The upcoming coronation of King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, has sparked excitement among community representatives who have been invited to attend the...

An Italian tourist was killed and seven others were injured in a suspected car-ramming attack near a beach in Tel Aviv on Friday

The unfortunate discovery of a stranded sperm whale on the east coast of England has raised concerns about the safety of marine life in...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More