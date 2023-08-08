Weather

Kent Police is appealing for information into the whereabouts of a missing man from Maidstone

David Jennings, aged 49, was last seen in the Broadway area on Friday 4 August 2023.

He is described as being around five feet and seven inches tall, of small build and with short grey hair and blue eyes. It is not known what clothes David is currently wearing but he usually has jeans, a t-shirt or hooded top and sometimes a cap.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and urge anyone who sees David or knows where he is to contact them. Please call 999 quoting reference 8-0451 if you can help.

