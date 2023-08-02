Kent Police is appealing for information into the whereabouts of a missing man from Swanley

Nanchang Gadong, aged 23, was last seen in the Willow Avenue area at around 5.25pm on Tuesday 1 August 2023.

He is described as being around six feet tall, of medium build and with short black hair. When he was last seen, Nanchang was wearing a black woollen hat, grey long-sleeved top, white leggings and black trainers.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and urge anyone who sees Nanchang or knows where he is to contact them. Please call Kent Police on 999 quoting reference 1-1495 if you can help.