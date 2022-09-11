Juliet Edwards, 15, was last seen on Friday, September 9, 2022, near Gravesend train station.

She is described as black, about 5ft tall, with a slim build and short black hair.

Juliet was last seen wearing her school uniform, which included a black blazer, a red blouse, a black skirt, black socks, and black shoes.

Juliet was also wearing a black backpack and sportswear, which included a red t-shirt, black jogging bottoms, and black and red Nike sneakers.

‘Juliet may have travelled to London by train, and we are concerned for her welfare,’ said Inspector Colin McKeen.

‘We urge anyone who has seen her or knows where she is to contact us immediately.’

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and reference 9-0902.