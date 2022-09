Lily-Rose Morgan, 13, was last seen around 8 p.m. on Monday, September 6, 2022, in the Pioneer Avenue area.

She was 5ft 5in tall, with mousey brown hair, and was dressed in a grey T-shirt, black leggings, and no shoes.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she is should call 101 and give the reference number 05-1191.