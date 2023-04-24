Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Kent Police is appealing for information on the whereabouts of two missing girls from Tunbridge Wells

by uknip247

Lexie McKenzie, aged 14, and her sister Kadie McKenzie, aged 12, were last seen at their home address in Paddock Wood at around 8am on Monday 24 April 2023.

Lexie is white, 4 feet and 10 inches tall with mousey brown, medium-length, hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be wearing a dark green puffer coat with a furry hood and black trainers. Kadie is also white, 5 feet tall, slim with dark brown shoulder length hair and is usually wearing glasses. She is also thought to be wearing a puffer coat, in black, with white trainers.

Anyone who sees them or knows where they might be should call 999 quoting reference 24-0327.

