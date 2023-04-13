Kent Police is appealing for information to help find a missing man from Maidstone who may have travelled to Canterbury

Peter Brown is last believed to have been in the Fant area on Thursday 13 April 2023.

The 64-year-old is described as being white, five feet and nine inches tall, of slim build and with grey hair and stubble. Peter is thought to be wearing a white buttoned shirt, navy blue jumper with dark blue jeans with a hole in the left knee.

Police Sergeant Sean Fennessey said: ‘We are concerned for Peter’s welfare who may have travelled to the Canterbury area on public transport. Anybody who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact us.’

Anyone with information is urged to call 999, quoting reference 13-0635.