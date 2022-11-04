Kent Police is appealing for information to help find a missing man from Marden

Nicholas French was reported missing at 9.11pm on Thursday 3 November 2022,

after he failed to return home having told relatives he was walking from

Marden train station via Goudhurst Road.

The 50-year-old is described as being around five feet and ten inches tall,

of slight but stocky build, with greying short hair and a beard.

When he was last seen, next to a takeaway restaurant near the train

station, Nicholas was wearing a suit and a dark coat. He was also carrying

a rucksack.

Inspector Suzy McDonnell said: ‘We are very concerned for this man’s

welfare as there is considerable flooding on local roads, which he may have

sought to avoid by walking along footpaths or across fields.

‘Emergency services are searching the Marden area and we are appealing to

anybody who has seen Nicholas or knows of his whereabouts to contact us.

Anyone with information is urged to call 999, quoting reference 3-1344.