Kent Police is appealing for information to mark 20 years since the disappearance of Medway resident Rebecca Carr

Rebecca, who also went by the surname Simmonds, has not been seen since her grandparents dropped her off near Gillingham railway station on Monday 25 November 2002.

She had told them she was planning to meet with friends.

Aged 22 at the time and mother to a three-year-old son, Rebecca’s disappearance was out of character and has remained unsolved ever since.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Kimber of Kent Police said: ‘We have remained in contact with Rebecca’s family over the years and they are understandably desperate to know what happened to her and if she is still alive.

‘Whilst we have investigated reported sightings of Rebecca in the past, these, unfortunately, did not result in her being found. We do however remain committed to helping her family achieve closure and ask anyone with information about what happened to Rebecca or where she might be today to please come forward.’

At the time of her disappearance Rebecca, who lived in Strood, was 5ft 8in, slim and with mousy brown curly hair.

Please visit the Missing People website or call/text them on 116000 if you can help. You can also report it to Kent Police online at www.kent.police.uk/report

