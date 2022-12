Derek Ottway, 88 has not been seen since 8am in the Hildenborough area on Saturday 10 December 2022 and officers are concerned for his welfare.

He is described as being about 6ft 1inch tall, has grey hair, wears glasses, is of a slim build and is thought to be wearing black suit trousers, a dark green fluffy jacket and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 101 quoting 10-0374.