Nigel Day, 28 was last seen in the area at about 4am on Sunday 26 March 2023 and officers are concerned for his welfare.

He is described as being a white male, of slim build with short brown hair. Officers believe he may be on foot and has links to Rainham, Bredhurst and Parkwood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 999 quoting 26-0694.