Gail Marsh, 58 was last seen at 12.30pm on Friday 9 December 2022 and officers are concerned for her welfare.

She is described as being about 5ft 3ins tall, of a slim build, with black/grey shoulder-length hair worn in a ponytail. She is thought to be wearing a red knee-length skirt and black trousers, with black boots and a green knee-length coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 101 quoting 10-0165.