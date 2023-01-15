Sunday, January 15, 2023
Kent Police Is Asking For The Public’s Assistance In Locating A Missing Man From Folkestone
Kent Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man from Folkestone

On Saturday, January 14, 2023, James Butler, 52, was reported missing. He was last seen around 11 a.m. in Thanet’s Haine Road area, and officers are concerned for his well-being.

 

He is believed to be dressed in a hat, tan boots, plain combat-style trousers, a fleece, and a jacket. He has a beard and a moustache. He could be driving a silver Mitsubishi Shogun as well.

 

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police at 999 and reference case number 14-0362; you can also report sightings of missing people here. Report a missing person sighting | Kent Police

