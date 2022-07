Ebenezer Sarpong, 21, has been missing since Sunday, June 12, 2022, and officers are growing concerned for his well-being.

He is described as having a medium build, standing 5ft 10inches tall, and having brown eyes.

He is believed to be dressed in a long black coat, a grey jumper, a grey t-shirt, grey jogging bottoms, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information should call Kent Police at 101 and reference 12-1103.