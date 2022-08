Ronald Cowell, 91, was last seen in the area around 1 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, 2022, and officers are worried about his well-being.

He stands about 6 feet tall, has a slim build, grey hair, and blue eyes.

He’s dressed in blue jeans, a white long-sleeved shirt, and has plasters on his hands. He could also be driving his car, a 07 registered blue Volkswagen Polo with Gravesend connections.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police at 101 and reference case number 31-0347.