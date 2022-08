Keith Gentleman, 75, was last seen around 12.30pm on Sunday, August 28, 2022, in the Hermitage Lane neighborhood. Keith is white, 5ft 8ins tall, and of medium frame. He was dressed in a green t-shirt and brown trousers and had greying hair.

Keith is thought to have wandered in the direction of the Barming train station and may have appeared puzzled. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 999 and mention 28-0661.