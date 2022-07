Ionela Filip, 13, was last seen in the Tivoli Park area around 1pm on Saturday, July 30, 2022, and officers are worried about her well-being.

She is described as being 5ft 2inches tall, slim, and having brown eyes. She is thought to be dressed in a dark hooded top and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police at 101 and quote case number 30-1445.