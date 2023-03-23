Kent Police is investigating reports of criminal damage in Deal

At around 9pm on Tuesday 21 March 2023, three cars reportedly had damage caused to their windows in Mill Road.

During the same night, a car parked in Robert Street and another parked in Somerset Road also had windows broken and a car in Gladstone Road was found with a damaged light.

In Manor Road, it was reported that a car had a window broken and other cars had damaged wipers.

Anyone who believes their vehicle has been damaged but has not yet reported it, should do so through the Kent Police website.

Officers are investigating the reports and are appealing for anyone in those streets with information or doorbell CCTV footage to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 21-1403.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete their online form.