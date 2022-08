Kevin Crane, 33, went for a walk with his two dogs in the School Lane area around 10 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022, but has not been seen since.

Both dogs have since been found and are safe.

Mr Crane was last seen wearing blue slacks and a long-sleeved shirt.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he is should call Kent Police at 101 and quote the reference number 27-0286.