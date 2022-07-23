On Thursday, July 21, 2022, the man arrived at Darenth Valley Hospital and was being treated for a head injury that prevented him from confirming his name or where he lived. On Saturday, July 23, 2022, around 10.40 a.m., he left the hospital before being discharged.

The man was last seen wearing black trainers and black shorts and may have been carrying a green hospital blanket. He is described as being in his 30s and standing about 5ft 9ins tall.

Officers are concerned for his well-being and ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts or who knows his identity call 999 and quote reference 23-1109.