The national enforcement week of action begins on Monday, August 22, 2022, with officers patrolling the country specifically looking for drivers who endanger others.

Road checks will be conducted at all hours of the day and night, targeting motorists suspected of driving while impaired and possibly committing other motoring offences. Officers will collaborate with partner agencies to catch those who are breaking the law and endangering people’s lives.

Police officers have the authority to stop vehicles and conduct breath tests as well as roadside drug wipes. Anyone found in violation of the law may face prosecution.

‘Summer is a time when more people are out socialising and enjoying themselves, but if you plan to drink, please leave your car keys at home,’ said Chief Inspector Craig West of the Roads Policing Unit. Too often, we see people taking risks that aren’t worth it.

‘In June 2022, there were 111 arrests for drunk driving and 63 arrests for drug driving.’ This type of offence, along with not wearing a seatbelt, speeding, and using a cell phone, is one of the leading causes of serious and fatal collisions.

‘Motorists who consume alcohol or drugs and then get behind the wheel endanger not only their own lives, but also the lives of their passengers and other innocent motorists or pedestrians. This can cause so much harm and is completely avoidable.

‘At Kent Police, we contribute to Kent County Council’s Vision Zero strategy, which entails a number of partners working together to use a combination of engagement, education, enforcement, and prevention methods to achieve as close to zero fatalities and life-changing injuries as possible.

‘You may believe you are fit to drive and haven’t had too much to drink, but it doesn’t take much to impair your judgement, and one small mistake can have disastrous consequences.’ We will continue to enforce and support awareness campaigns like this one, but it is important to recognise that everyone can help keep Kent’s roads safe.’

Additional guidance

• We would advise people to plan ahead of time for a night out. If you intend to drink, set aside some money for a taxi home or designate a driver among your group of friends who will not drink at all. Also, keep in mind that alcohol can linger in your system the next morning. It is simply not worth the risk of getting behind the wheel of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

• Our message is that there is no safe amount of alcohol to consume while driving, so if you intend to consume alcohol, you should make alternative transportation arrangements to get home.

• Drivers who are caught driving while over the legal limit face up to six months in prison, an unlimited fine, and a significant driving ban.

• Anyone who causes a death while driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs faces up to 14 years in prison.