Kent Police is under fire after Internet users shared images of a poster displayed in its Maidstone station window that classified rape and sexual assault as ‘non-emergency’ crimes.

The poster, a black-and-white A4 printout, instructed passers-by on how to share ‘non-emergency enquiries’ with the police force via an online form, and included rape and sexual assault in the same category as anti-social behaviour, fraud, and road traffic incidents.

A photo of the poster was shared on social media, with one user writing to Kent Police, saying, ‘This just goes to show how done out this country is getting!’

‘How can you minimise such a heinous and violent crime?

‘I understand it’s difficult to prove, but going about it this way isn’t the way. Absolute power tools.’

‘Kent Police in solidarity with the Met,’ said another, following the release of a damning report that described the Met Police as ‘broken and corrupt’ following a year-long investigation into the organisation by Baroness Louise Casey.

The poster was on display at Maidstone Police Station, according to Kent Police, and has since been removed.

The poster image was shared on March 15. The date when the sign was first displayed is unknown, but a Kent Police spokesperson told The Telegraph that it had since been removed.

‘The poster in question was put up by a member of police staff at the front counter in Maidstone police station but has since been removed and replaced by a poster clarifying our advice on how to best report crimes to us,’ said the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Detective Chief Superintendent Emma Banks, Kent Police’s head of protecting vulnerable people, said in a statement that the force takes sexual assault investigations “extremely.”

‘We encourage anyone to call us on 999 if there is a crime in progress or if someone is in immediate danger,’ she said. This can mean the difference between apprehending a suspect on the spot and, in some cases, saving a life.

‘Kent Police takes domestic abuse, rape, and sexual assault investigations very seriously, and we encourage victims to come forward and speak with us.

‘They can report crimes anonymously, or they can approach us through a variety of support organisations.

‘All reports of rape or sexual assault, regardless of channel, are reviewed by a detective sergeant and ultimately overseen by a senior officer as part of a thorough review process aimed at ensuring justice and support for all victims,’ says the police department.

One social media user expressed solidarity with the Met, referring to a shocking new report by Baroness Louise Casey (pictured) that Scotland Yard is ‘broken’ and its ‘rotten’ ranks are riddled with racism, misogyny, and homophobia.

The outpouring of rage at Kent police comes after a shocking new report claimed that the Met police cannot be trusted to police itself and may be harbouring many more predatory officers like Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens and serial rapist David Carrick.

The force is described as institutionally racist and corrupt, as well as misogynistic and homophobic, in the most damning report in its nearly 200-year history.

Baroness Casey, who spent a year investigating Scotland Yard’s culture and practises, said there was a “rot” at the heart of the organisation that allowed racism to go unchallenged and predatory behaviour to “flourish.”

She claimed that successive Met commissioners ‘failed to ensure the integrity of its officers and the organisation’.

She demanded a “complete overhaul” of the £4 billion service, calling anything less “clutching at straws.”

‘In the absence of vigilance towards those who intend to abuse the office of constable, predatory and unacceptable behaviour has been allowed to flourish,’ warned Baroness Casey. There are far too many places where people can hide.’

Her report, which characterised a culture of “blindness, arrogance, and prejudice,” identified failings in nearly all departments that had gone unnoticed due to a “culture of denial and defensiveness.”

Finally, Baroness Casey stated that the force had lost public trust and had become “unanchored” from the founding principles established by Robert Peel in 1829.

‘The Met is on the verge of losing its way – consent has been broken,’ she warned. ‘Too often, the Met appears to act in its own self-interest rather than in the interests of the public it serves,’ says one critic.