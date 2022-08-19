After a man was stabbed in Tonbridge, a suspect was arrested on suspicion of murder.

The victim, a man in his twenties from the surrounding area, was assaulted in or near Avebury Avenue in the early hours of Friday, August 19, 2022. Kent Police were called at 12.55 a.m., and officers and ambulance crews responded.

A teenage boy from Tonbridge was arrested and taken into custody at 3.40 a.m. on suspicion of murder. Police have spoken to a number of potential witnesses as part of the investigation, but they are urging anyone with information to contact them.

‘We are working to establish the full circumstances, and it is critical that we speak to anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious around or before 12.55am,’ said Detective Inspector Lee Neiles of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate. Tonbridge Park and a large number of residential properties were nearby when the victim was assaulted. If you believe you can help with the investigation, please do not hesitate to contact us.’

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police at 101 and reference 19-0050. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or through their website’s online form.