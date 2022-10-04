Members of the Canterbury Community Safety Unit attended Freshers’ Week events to provide advice and support to young people coming to the city to study.

Stalls were set up at the University of Kent, Canterbury Christ Church University and the University for the Creative Arts during the week beginning Monday 19 September 2022.

As well as speaking to students about life in Canterbury, officers handed out personal safety alarms, devices to prevent others interfering with drinks, and maps showing the best routes around the city.

Police officers and PCSOs then joined a number of other organisations, including the city council, South East Coast Ambulance Service and Kent Fire and Rescue Service, at a hub in the city centre on the evening on Thursday 22 September.

This gave organisations a chance to speak to a large number of freshers who were on a night out during their first week at university.

Sergeant John Woodward, of Canterbury Community Safety Unit, said: ‘At this time every year, Canterbury welcomes around 40,000 students and we are determined to keep them safe and prevent them becoming victims of crime.

‘For many of these young people, this will be the first time they have lived away from home and for that reason Kent Police works with Canterbury’s educational institutions to ensure they are offered all of the support they need.

‘Alongside this work, we are in the process of rolling out the Best Bar None scheme across the city, which will see all of the licensed premises signing up and adhering to enhanced safety measures aimed at issues including drink spiking and violence against women.

‘We wish all of Canterbury’s students a productive and safe year ahead and urge them to get in contact with the Community Safety Unit should they have any concerns.’