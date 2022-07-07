The arrest was made on Monday, July 4, 2022, in the afternoon, while patrols from the County Lines and Gangs Team were in Stonebridge Road due to concerns about suspected drug dealing in the area.

Officers were approached by a man asking for directions who was suspected of being in possession of drugs.

Following an investigation at the scene, nearly 100 wraps of Class A drugs, as well as cash and two mobile phones, were seized.

A 24-year-old man from London was arrested and detained on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply.

He was later released on bail while the investigation was ongoing.