Officers from Medway’s Community Safety Unit arrested 58 people for various offences in one month.

In addition to these arrests, police were able to recover seven knives, carry out search warrants at eight different addresses, and make eight drug seizures, including suspected cocaine and heroin.

Officers arrested Ahmed Moborat, 18, after responding to a report of a man being stabbed on Railway Street in Gillingham at 11:17 a.m. on June 16.

Later that day, Mr Moborat of Byron Road, Gillingham, was arrested and charged with wounding and possessing a knife in a public place. The knife was also recovered by officers. He has since been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in Maidstone Crown Court on August 16th.

Officers arrested Charlie Lindley on suspicion of grievous bodily harm on July 5th, following a report on 2 June that a person was assaulted and a car was damaged in Robin Place, Chatham. The 22-year-old from Alamein Avenue in Chatham was charged with several offences, including assault by beating, and was bailed to appear in Medway Magistrates’ Court on August 4th.

Following an assault and robbery on 26 June in Seaton Road, Gillingham, the teams also arrested two men, aged 19 and 21, from the town. They have both been released on bail and are scheduled to appear at Medway Police Station on September 1.

On June 23, Kent Police were called to a disturbance in The Fairway, Rochester, where a group of men were reportedly fighting. Officers arrived and arrested four men on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. Several weapons were also seized.

Sonny Whiting, 34, of The Tideway in Rochester, and Charlie Beaney, 20, of William Ash Close in Dagenham, Essex, were both charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, violent disorder, and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. T

Jerry Devlin, 24, of Stock Close in Rochester, is charged with causing grievous bodily harm and violent disorder. On July 25, all three men appeared in Maidstone Crown Court. Mr Devlin was held in custody, while Mr Whiting and Mr Beaney were released on bail. They are all scheduled to appear in the same court on December 12.

David Devlin, 57, of Stock Close, Rochester, was charged with property damage threats. He is scheduled to appear in Medway Magistrates’ Court on August 3.

Chief Inspector Shona Lowndes, district commander for Medway, said, ‘These results are very much business as usual for the teams who continue to work tirelessly to apprehend and arrest those involved in criminality across Medway.’

‘The officers have extensive knowledge of known offenders, and every arrest made contributes to the reduction of violence, anti-social behaviour, and other criminality, as well as holding those suspects accountable for their actions, ensuring victims receive the justice they deserve.

‘We want people to enjoy working, visiting, and living in Medway, as well as feel safe in the towns, and our officers will continue to target those responsible for causing criminality across the district to ensure they are prevented from committing further offending,’ says the police chief.