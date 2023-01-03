A computer generated image has been issued by officers investigating incidents of inappropriate behaviour in Swanley.

Between April and August 2022, Kent Police received reports that a man had approached teenage girls in the town and made lewd comments on three occasions.

A comprehensive investigation, including the examination of CCTV footage and the arrest of a potential suspect, did not lead to any charges.

One of the victims has recently been able to work with detectives to complete a computer generated image of the person who approached her.

PC Kim Townsend, of the West Kent Vulnerability Investigation Team, said: ‘While these incidents were reported during the summer, we remain determined to track down the man responsible.

‘We are now hoping the issue of a computer generated image will prompt anybody who suffered from a similar incident in Swanley, or who recognises the person pictured, to contact us.’

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting crime reference 46/159149/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org