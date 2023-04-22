Saturday, April 22, 2023
Saturday, April 22, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Kent Police rubbish double stabbing rumours in Dartford

Kent Police rubbish double stabbing rumours in Dartford

by uknip247
Kent Police Rubbish Double Stabbing Rumours

Social media posts have been quashed as untrue by Kent Police following a request for an official statement.

Kent Police Rubbish Double Stabbing Rumours
Kent Police Rubbish Double Stabbing Rumours

Many had taken to social media pages within the Dartford area claiming a young girl had been stabbed outside Iceland on the High Street in Dartford and a man in his thirties has been stabbed in a nearby park. following reports of a helicopter circling over the local area. Some even posted a fake appeal claiming that Kent Police had issued the appeal following the stabbing.

Kent Police Rubbish Double Stabbing Rumours
Kent Police Rubbish Double Stabbing Rumours

An enhanced Police presence would be seen following a fatal stabbing of a man last weekend in a previous statement issued by Kent Police:

The area has recently seen an increase in disorderly behaviour and officers will be proactive in seeking to deter any further incidents. Additional Section 60 powers have been granted to officers between 2.30pm on Friday 21 April and 2.30pm Saturday 23 April 2023.

Kent Police Rubbish Double Stabbing Rumours In Dartford
Kent Police Rubbish Double Stabbing Rumours In Dartford

These powers will apply to locations within Instone Road, Home Gardens, Highfield Road, Lowfield Street and Westgate Road. They allow constables to stop and search any pedestrian or vehicle if any weapons are suspected to be present.

District Commander for Dartford, Chief Inspector Will Lay, said: ‘Due to concerns about a minority of individuals involved in violent crime in the town centre, officers will be completing mobile and foot patrols throughout the day, to prevent further offending and reassure residents and businesses. Officers have been given additional powers which will be used in a targeted manner to ensure anyone seeking to travel to Dartford, intent on committing a crime, is stopped. Those found in possession of weapons or controlled drugs will be swiftly detained and taken into custody.’

A spokesman for Kent Police this evening (Saturday 22nd April 2023) said that no stabbing had taken place or been reported within the Dartford area.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Aston Villa fans were left angry after Lucas Digne suffered a cut to the face during today’s match against Brentford

13-year-old Millie Havill has gone missing from Southampton

A major route in North London was closed today evening (Saturday, April 22) due to violence, and three men and a woman were taken...

A man has been jailed after he was convicted of conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation against online gambling company Bet365

The family of a 10-year-old boy who sadly died following a road traffic collision have paid tribute to him

A man has been jailed for seven years and one month for raping a woman in Bridgwater

Police are asking for the public’s help to find Michael Buck who is missing from his home in #Harlow

A dog has been shot dead by police officers following an incident in the East Midlands

A man is in custody after a car failed to stop and damaged a number of police cars as it tried to evade officers...

More than 20 primary schools have benefitted from a police initiative offering safety and well-being advice

A stolen mobile phone was quickly returned to a teenage robbery victim after police were called to the scene and arrested a suspect

After their Fiesta collides with a Fiat 500 carrying a mother and her two children, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy are killed,...

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.