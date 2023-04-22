Social media posts have been quashed as untrue by Kent Police following a request for an official statement.

Kent Police Rubbish Double Stabbing Rumours

Many had taken to social media pages within the Dartford area claiming a young girl had been stabbed outside Iceland on the High Street in Dartford and a man in his thirties has been stabbed in a nearby park. following reports of a helicopter circling over the local area. Some even posted a fake appeal claiming that Kent Police had issued the appeal following the stabbing.

Kent Police Rubbish Double Stabbing Rumours

An enhanced Police presence would be seen following a fatal stabbing of a man last weekend in a previous statement issued by Kent Police:

The area has recently seen an increase in disorderly behaviour and officers will be proactive in seeking to deter any further incidents. Additional Section 60 powers have been granted to officers between 2.30pm on Friday 21 April and 2.30pm Saturday 23 April 2023.

Kent Police Rubbish Double Stabbing Rumours In Dartford

These powers will apply to locations within Instone Road, Home Gardens, Highfield Road, Lowfield Street and Westgate Road. They allow constables to stop and search any pedestrian or vehicle if any weapons are suspected to be present.

District Commander for Dartford, Chief Inspector Will Lay, said: ‘Due to concerns about a minority of individuals involved in violent crime in the town centre, officers will be completing mobile and foot patrols throughout the day, to prevent further offending and reassure residents and businesses. Officers have been given additional powers which will be used in a targeted manner to ensure anyone seeking to travel to Dartford, intent on committing a crime, is stopped. Those found in possession of weapons or controlled drugs will be swiftly detained and taken into custody.’

A spokesman for Kent Police this evening (Saturday 22nd April 2023) said that no stabbing had taken place or been reported within the Dartford area.