Here is an update issued from Kent Police after the incident in Lenham:At 6.40 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, Kent Police were called to a report of a sexual assault in Lenham. Officers, including police dog handlers and the police helicopter, responded to the scene, where it was later determined that the call was a hoax. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

‘Making hoax calls to the emergency services puts others at risk who genuinely need assistance by diverting resources away from incidents where life is in danger or a crime is being committed,’ said Inspector Steve Kent of the Maidstone Community Safety Unit.

‘Making a false report is a serious matter that can lead to criminal charges. All calls to the Force Control Room are recorded by Kent Police and can be used as evidence in court.’