Monday, December 12, 2022
Monday, December 12, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

maidstone crown court
Home BREAKING Kent Police’s drive to prevent offenders profiting from their crimes continues with further confiscations. In separate hearings at Maidstone Crown Court, two men convicted of large scale drug supply offences have been ordered to give up their ill-gotten gains

Kent Police’s drive to prevent offenders profiting from their crimes continues with further confiscations. In separate hearings at Maidstone Crown Court, two men convicted of large scale drug supply offences have been ordered to give up their ill-gotten gains

by @uknip247

Financial investigators from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate used legislation available under the Proceeds of Crime Act to apply for the confiscation of cash and assets from both defendants, who were part of the same organised criminal network.

On Monday 5 December 2022 at Maidstone Crown Court, a confiscation order was granted against 30-year-old Aaron Duff. He was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment on 19 January 2022 for conspiracy to supply cocaine, amphetamine, cannabis and acquiring criminal property. Investigators proved he had profited from his crimes to a value of more than £400,000 and had cash available totalling £26,366. This included £4,190 that had been seized by the police with the rest being frozen in bank accounts. Duff, of Penns Yard, Pembury was given three months to pay the available amount or serve a further 12 months in prison.

In a previous hearing on Tuesday 29 November, Nathaniel Green, aged 37, was also required to give up cash and assets. Green was sentenced on 20 January 2022 to 10 years and 3 months’ imprisonment, for conspiracy to supply cocaine, cannabis and amphetamine. Investigators produced evidence he had profited from his crimes to a value of more than half a million pounds. Officers had seized £34,425 in cash and investigators identified he had further available assets that had been acquired through crime. Green, of Settington Avenue, Chatham has three months to pay a total of £66,756 or serve a further nine months in prison.

Detective Inspector David Godfrey said: ‘The court has identified the significant amounts these men have made through crime. Notwithstanding any cash or assets confiscated in the short term, our investigators will continue to pursue them, even after they are released from prison, until the full profits have been repaid under the Proceeds of Crime Act.’

RELATED ARTICLES

A man has been charged following a reported sexual assault in Margate

Exmouth RNLI held their Carol Service at Holy Trinity Church, Exmouth last...

A man has appeared in court charged with stealing lead from a...

A Tunbridge Wells dealer has been jailed after hidden cocaine were seized...

A violent criminal who launched a frenzied and unprovoked attack on a...

An investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing. Surrounding houses...

Witnesses are sought following a disturbance in Strood involving four women which led to...

Officers investigating the theft of a car from Maidstone have issued a...

RAC urges Christmas partygoers not to risk driving the day after the...

Just Stop Oil supporters have stopped traffic on key routes in Central...

Police investigating an assault that left a woman unconscious have now charged...

A man has been arrested after a 999 caller threatened to set...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"