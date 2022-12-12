Kent Police’s drive to prevent offenders profiting from their crimes continues with further confiscations. In separate hearings at Maidstone Crown Court, two men convicted of large scale drug supply offences have been ordered to give up their ill-gotten gains

Financial investigators from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate used legislation available under the Proceeds of Crime Act to apply for the confiscation of cash and assets from both defendants, who were part of the same organised criminal network.

On Monday 5 December 2022 at Maidstone Crown Court, a confiscation order was granted against 30-year-old Aaron Duff. He was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment on 19 January 2022 for conspiracy to supply cocaine, amphetamine, cannabis and acquiring criminal property. Investigators proved he had profited from his crimes to a value of more than £400,000 and had cash available totalling £26,366. This included £4,190 that had been seized by the police with the rest being frozen in bank accounts. Duff, of Penns Yard, Pembury was given three months to pay the available amount or serve a further 12 months in prison.

In a previous hearing on Tuesday 29 November, Nathaniel Green, aged 37, was also required to give up cash and assets. Green was sentenced on 20 January 2022 to 10 years and 3 months’ imprisonment, for conspiracy to supply cocaine, cannabis and amphetamine. Investigators produced evidence he had profited from his crimes to a value of more than half a million pounds. Officers had seized £34,425 in cash and investigators identified he had further available assets that had been acquired through crime. Green, of Settington Avenue, Chatham has three months to pay a total of £66,756 or serve a further nine months in prison.

Detective Inspector David Godfrey said: ‘The court has identified the significant amounts these men have made through crime. Notwithstanding any cash or assets confiscated in the short term, our investigators will continue to pursue them, even after they are released from prison, until the full profits have been repaid under the Proceeds of Crime Act.’