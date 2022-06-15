Kent Police’s response officers’ bravery and commitment are being recognised as part of a national celebration.

Police forces across the country are taking part in the second annual National Response Policing ‘Week of Action,’ which began on Monday, June 13, 2022, and aims to highlight the work of officers who are frequently the first on the scene of serious crimes, traffic collisions, and other incidents where members of the public require immediate assistance.

Members of Kent Police’s chief officer team have been patrolling alongside uniformed officers, and a variety of wellbeing sessions covering important topics such as mental health, injury reduction, sleep, nutrition, and exercise have been planned.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council is organising the week of action in collaboration with the College of Policing, the Police Federation, and Oscar Kilo (the National Police Wellbeing Service).

By March 2023, Kent Police will have 4,145 officers, the most in the force’s history. Many of these, including the most recent recruits, will be response officers, who, along with volunteers from the Special Constabulary and other specialist teams, will attend numerous incidents on a daily basis to provide assistance to members of the public in need.

‘Responding to people in danger and distress is a fundamental responsibility of policing, and our officers display exceptional acts of professionalism and bravery around the clock, often as the last line of support for people in crisis,’ said Assistant Chief Constable Peter Ayling. Even by police service standards, it is an extremely demanding role.

‘Policing is a difficult job, and officers face difficult situations every day, many of which are difficult to forget.’ That is why it is critical to recognise the critical work they do, to remind them of the resources available to them, and to assure them of our unwavering support and gratitude.

‘This week is an excellent opportunity for everyone in law enforcement and beyond to express gratitude to our response officers for their service.’ We couldn’t possibly do it without them.’