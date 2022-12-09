Kent road closed and police on scene after crash on the A20

A busy Kent road is closed due to a collision involving two vehicles.

The A20 between Ditton and Larkfield remains closed in both directions due to the collision.

A fire crew from Kent Fire and Rescue have been called and is carrying an extrication of one driver from a vehicle whose injuries are not thought to be serious.

Firefighters are using cutting equipment and tools to free the woman.

Paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance have also been sent to the scene.

The road remains blocked both ways with a large amount of queuing traffic in both directions

More to follow