A convicted sex offender from Sittingbourne has begun his prison sentence after ignoring court-ordered measures to prevent reoffending

Lewis Mortimer was sentenced to five years in prison after being discovered in possession of a large amount of child abuse material, including a paedophile manual.

Mortimer, 42, of Shortlands Road, Sittingbourne, had a number of previous convictions for child sex offences and had been the subject of court-imposed measures restricting his access to the internet when he was arrested. Due to these restrictions, he was also required to notify police of any internet-enabled devices he owned, such as phones and computers, as well as information such as online usernames, bank cards, and passport information.

Mortimer contacted a woman on the internet in December 2019 and claimed to be a photographer who worked with young children, according to Kent Police. A similar report was made to police a few months later, after Mortimer sent images of children being abused to another woman.

He was arrested at his home address on April 1, 2020. Several devices were seized as a result of searches, including a tablet hidden within the base of a divan bed. When the devices were examined, it was discovered that one phone contained files containing indecent images, as well as pages from a so-called paedophile manual containing explicit instructions on how to groom and abuse victims. More than 23,000 images, many of which were in the most extreme category, were also recovered from the tablet Mortimer had hidden inside the bed.

Mortimer appeared in Maidstone Crown Court and pleaded guilty to three counts of distributing indecent images, four counts of possessing indecent images, and one count of possessing a paedophile manual. He also admitted to ten counts of failing to comply with notification requirements and seven counts of violating a sexual offence prevention order.

On Friday, February 10, 2023, he was sentenced to five years in prison, with a two-year licence extension. He will be on the sex offenders list for the rest of his life.

‘Mortimer was subjected to strict measures designed to reduce the risk of him reoffending,’ said DS Vicky Whitmill of the Offender Management Unit. He has been unable to comply with these restrictions and has shown a clear determination to access illegal and harmful images, many of which depict horrific child abuse.

‘Make no mistake: the material Mortimer purposefully sought and downloaded was obtained from real victims who had suffered appalling abuse. He has a lengthy criminal record and appears to be unaware of the gravity of his actions. People like him must face the consequences, and we will continue to do everything in our power to bring them to justice.’