Sunday, April 23, 2023
Sunday, April 23, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum has broken Eliud Kipchoge’s course record in London Marathon, winning the men’s race in an impressive time of two hours one minute 25 seconds

Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum has broken Eliud Kipchoge’s course record in London Marathon, winning the men’s race in an impressive time of two hours one minute 25 seconds

by uknip247

The 23-year-old missed Kipchoge’s world record by just 16 seconds, making it the second-fastest time ever recorded. Meanwhile, Dutch Olympic track champion Sifan Hassan won the women’s race in her debut at the distance, despite battling a hip injury. The 30-year-old produced a remarkable run to win in two hours 18 minutes 33 seconds. Both Kiptum and Hassan put up outstanding performances, beating some of the best runners in the world.

The London Marathon is a significant event in the athletic calendar, with over 47,000 runners raising millions of pounds for charity. The 2023 event was special since it returned to its traditional date in the calendar, in April, for the first time since 2019 after being moved due to Covid-19. The show was characterized by huge crowds that lined the streets of London, disregarding the damp conditions.

As much as Kiptum and Hassan’s records were the highlights of the event, there were other winners too that deserve recognition. Swiss athlete Marcel Hug knocked 50 seconds off his own course record to win his third consecutive London Marathon men’s wheelchair race and fifth in total. Meanwhile, Australian Madison de Rozario clinched the women’s wheelchair event for the second time, holding off Manuela Schar of Switzerland in a sprint finish.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police probe road rage incident in East London

Two vehicle head-on collision closes A259 in Dymchurch

A man who assaulted his partner and tried to set her flat on fire has been jailed for four years

Police are investigating after a woman was threatened with a knife in Southend city centre

Over the past few days, there has been a police presence around the river south of Albert Bridge that is part of ongoing activity...

Police Scotland is appealing for help from the public to trace Finn Riach who has been reported missing from Arbroath

Northamptonshire Police are currently looking for the public’s help to locate missing child Max who was last seen in the area of Rushden Lakes...

A body sadly found in a river is believed to be that of a missing teenager from the area

Bed Bath & Beyond’s recent bankruptcy filing marks the end of a years-long struggle for the home goods chain in the US

24 protesters have been charged after they attempted to disrupt the Scottish Grand National at Ayr racecourse

Police investigating an assault on a tram conductor have released images of someone they’d like to speak to.

Two teenagers detained for firearms offences after armed stop in Maidstone

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.