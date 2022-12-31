Kfrs Chief Executive Recognised In King’s New Year Honours

Ann has been awarded with an OBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) in recognition of her long-standing service to the fire and rescue sector.

Ann said: “I’ve worked within the fire and rescue sector for about 15 years now, so this award certainly feels like a nice moment of being thanked but it’s also recognition for lots of other people. Everything we do, we do together – it’s always a team effort.”

Since becoming chief executive of KFRS in 2011, Ann has led on a number of transformational changes to improve the service and its performance, such as a greater emphasis on wellbeing and inclusion, training and more effective equipment.

Her aim has always been to ensure everyone in Kent and Medway receives the best possible service to help them stay safe in their home, or place of work, and have access to lifesaving support in their time of need.

Ann’s commitment to fire safety continues outside of the county, including within her role as a leader for the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC), where she has overseen various projects to improve professionalism and firefighting efficiency across the UK.

As a champion of equality, diversity and inclusion, Ann has also led initiatives to help understand and eliminate barriers that could prevent people from accessing fire and rescue services, such as language, perceived prejudice and other societal factors.

Under Ann’s leadership, KFRS became the first emergency service in the country to receive the Pride in Care quality standard for its work in supporting LGBTQ+ people.

Ann added: “We’re here to help keep everyone safe and my aim has always been to consistently look at ways we can improve and ensure our services are accessible, tailored to individual needs, and just make sure we’re doing the very best for all the people we serve.

“I’ve worked for many organisations but there’s something so immediately rewarding about working for an emergency service, where you’re supporting a wider team of people to go out there reduce the risk of harm, keep people safe and ultimately save lives. It certainly makes me feel I’ve had a very worthy career.”