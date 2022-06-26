Judges will be able to sentence dangerous drivers who kill to life in prison, as well as careless drivers who kill while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The new sentencing regime is far harsher than the previous maximum penalty of 14 years.

As a result of the Police, Crime, Sentencing, and Courts (PCSC) Act, the change takes effect on Tuesday.

The reforms will also create a new offence of causing serious injury by careless driving, which means those who cause long-term or permanent injuries will face harsher penalties.

“Too many lives have been lost due to reckless driving behind the wheel, devastating families,” said Dominic Raab, Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor, and Secretary of State for Justice.

We’ve changed the law so that those who are responsible now face life in prison.”

Simultaneously, the government is changing the rules to allow judges to provide sign language interpreters to people with hearing loss during jury deliberations.

Previously, only the 12 sworn jurors were allowed to enter deliberation rooms, preventing those with hearing loss from participating.

“The right to be judged by your peers dates back to Magna Carta and is a cornerstone of our justice system,” Mr Raab added.

We’re changing the law so that many more deaf people can perform this important civic duty.”