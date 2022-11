Police believe the 15-year-olds are travelling together, and we are growing increasingly concerned for their welfare. Both girls were last seen in the town between 4pm and 5pm on Monday, November 7.

It is believed that the pair may be using the rail network and could have travelled to London. They are also believed to be with a male of a similar age. Police ref quoting serial 1363 of 07/11 for Kimberley, or serial 1428 of 07/11 for Abbey.