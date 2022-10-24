King Charles III is selling 14 racehorses left to him by his late mother Queen Elizabeth II. The horses are part of this week’s Tattersalls Autumn Horses in Training Sale, which is the largest sale of its kind in the world.

Spokesperson Jimmy George said: “It’s nothing out of the ordinary. Every year they would sell horses. The Queen had brood mares of her own, she would breed them and sell them. You can’t keep them all.”

He stressed that the sale did not mean the end of the royal family’s connection with racing.

ADVERTISEMENT