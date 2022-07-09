Officers were called to a residence on Bradford Road in town earlier today after a 40-year-old male was discovered deceased.

Two other adult males were also taken to the hospital and are critically ill.

The cause of death has not yet been determined, but police have issued a public warning about the possibility of a ‘rogue’ batch of drugs in circulation in the area.

“We are in the process of establishing what happened here and cannot rule out that this tragic death and illness suffered by these males were connected to a possible rogue batch of illegal drugs,” said DI Simon Reddington of Kirklees District CID.

“This could include cannabis edible drugs.”

“I would urge people to think twice before using illegal substances; the risks of drug use are well known, and all drugs pose a risk.”

“Drug users don’t always know what’s in them, what effects they might have, or where they came from.”

Anyone who becomes ill after using illegal drugs is advised to seek immediate medical attention. In an emergency, dial 999 to summon an ambulance.