Kirstie Alley, the actress, died Monday night after a battle with cancer, according to her family and manager. She was 71 years old at the time

“We are deeply saddened to inform you that our incredible, fierce, and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer that was only recently discovered,” Alley’s children True and Lillie Parker wrote in a statement posted on Alley’s Twitter. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought valiantly, leaving us with the certainty of her never-ending joy of life and whatever adventures lay ahead. As famous as she was on screen, she was an even better mother and grandmother.”

“Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren, and many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and inspire us to live life to the fullest just like she did,” they added. “We appreciate your love and prayers, and we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

She then joined the cast of the sitcom “Cheers” in 1987, replacing Shelley Long and remaining with the show until its final season. Her performance earned her an Emmy Award for best lead actress in a comedy series in 1991. She later won a second Emmy for her performance in the television drama film “David’s Mother” in 1994. She was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame the following year.

Alley appeared in another sitcom, “Veronica’s Closet,” in 1997, as Veronica “Ronnie” Chase, the owner of a lingerie store in New York City. The series lasted three seasons.

Later in her career, she had her own show, “Kirstie,” in which she played Maddie Banks, a Tony Award-winning actress navigating life after a son she gave up at birth reappears and wants to reconnect with her. The show debuted in December 2013 and was subsequently cancelled in July 2014.

Many people may remember Alley as a Jenny Craig spokesperson from 2004 to 2007. She claimed to have lost 75 pounds while working for the weight loss and nutrition company. She told People in 2009 that she had gained the weight back after leaving Jenny Craig.

Alley rejoined Jenny Craig as a spokesperson in 2014, having lost 50 pounds at the time.

Alley competed on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2011 and finished second with dance pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

Her most recent television appearance was on “The Masked Singer” earlier this year, where she competed as “Baby Mammoth.” She stated during her reveal on the show that she wanted to perform because of her grandchildren.

“They’re going to think this is good,” she predicted to the judges.

Following the news of Alley’s death, many in Hollywood paid tribute to the actress, including her former “Look Who’s Talking” co-star, actor John Travolta, who shared an Instagram photo of him and Alley.

He wrote, “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had.” “Kirstie, I adore you. I’m sure we’ll see each other again.”